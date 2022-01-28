Majestik Care Nursing Agency, situated on Derry's Carlisle Road, is part of one of the UK’s leading nursing agencies.

Majestik Care is a specialist Recruitment Agency supplying temporary and contract nursing staff to meet the staffing needs of the health and social care sector.

Majestik also has a training academy. They provide opportunities for nursing personnel to develop their skills further through various job placement opportunities that they provide for them.

The agency is currently looking for Derry applicants as they aim to recruit people of all levels of experience.

Clare Harbinson, Head of Training and Development at Derry's Majestik Care said: "We are recruiting nurses and carers, no matter what their experience.

"A lot of people think that they can't apply because they have no experience in care but we can provide the necessary training.

"People can train from scratch with us or develop their current skills to become senior carers and more.

"We have a range of courses and educational sessions, free of charge, to provide the training required to start a new role or career.

"It has opened so many doors for people, including me, there's so much to learn and you experience so much. You could be in the hospital one day and a mental health unit another day.

"Our Trust also helps fund learning opportunities and all sorts of training courses, it really is a great place.

"I would encourage anyone thinking of working in care to apply. It is also really flexible.

"I am a single mum myself and the flexibility is amazing. You can work as little or as much as you like, you let us know what you are able to do.

"I initially started part time with my kids, you are really looked after. I know everyone says that, but I can personally confirm that we look after you.

"Our director is a pastor and a very family-oriented man. Our agency is unique as we treat each other as family, it is a very good working environment.

"It’s a partnership with our healthcare clients as well as a lasting friendship with our nursing personnel.

"We listen to our clients to know the kind of staff they need and we listen to our nursing personnel to understand their job preferences.

"I would encourage anyone interested in a new career in care or developing their current career to pop in and see us."

You can apply for a position with the agency by contacting recruitment@majestikcare.co.uk