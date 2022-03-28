Derry Death Notices - Monday, 28th March, 2022

CURRY, John (Jack) - 26th March 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, much loved husband of the late Hilary, loving dad of Gillian and Robin, dearest father-in-law of Stephen, adored granda of Jack and Amy, dear brother of Margaret, Samuel, Jean, Hazel and the late Nan. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 11, Bramhall Crescent, Kilfennan on Wednesday, 30th March at 1.00pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to R.N.I.B c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

FINLAY (née Sheppard), Barbara (Betty) - 26th March 2022 - (peacefully) after a short illness at Altnagelvin Hospital in the tender loving care of her family in her 95th year, formerly of 20, Kensington Road, Derry. Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas Finlay, much loved mother of Thomas and Barbara, loving mother-in-law of Billy and Catherine, adored Nana of Julie and her husband Neil, Caroline and her husband Neill, Glenn and the late Amanda, Great-Nana of Faye, Clara and Faith. Service of Thanksgiving in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ on Tuesday 29th March at 11.30am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to St. Augustine's Parish Church c/o Mr. Richard Montgomery, 1, Sycamore Gardens, Drumahoe, Derry BT47 3BZ. Viewing in the Funeral Home on Monday, 28th March from 1.00pm till 4.00pm and Monday evening between 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Dearly loved and will be missed by her entire family circle.

GILLESPIE, John Stewart - 26th March 2022 - (peacefully) at his late home 35 Woodburn Park, Derry, dearly beloved husband of Helen, devoted father of Karen, Ian, and Joanne, dear father-in-law of Jason, Philip and Gunjan, loving grandfather of Richard, Jodie, Carys and Sebastian ,great-grandfather of Brodie, Marla and Alex. Funeral service in his late home on Tuesday, 29th March at 1.00pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House Strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to ward 42 WH&SCT, Cash Office, Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT476SB. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

TAYLOR, Ian Charles - 27th March 2022 (peacefully) at home, (former teacher of CHS), a much loved husband of Patricia, beloved father of Caroline and Gillian, a dear father-in-law of Simon and Glyn, a loving grandad to Ellie, Emily and Alice, and also a much loved brother of Olive and Alan. Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Parish Church on Thursday at 11.30am followed by a private family cremation on a later date. House Private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Motor Neurone Disease Society, c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.