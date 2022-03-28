Staff left shaken following robbery at Derry bookmakers

The PSNI are appealing for information following the robbery of a bookmakers shop in the Lecky Road area at the weekend.
A member of staff was left shaken following the robbery of a bookmakers shop in the Lecky Road area at the weekend.
A man, described as being around 6’2” tall and wearing a grey hooded top and dark coloured bottoms, entered the shop at around 4.10pm on Saturday.
He approached the counter and began to strike a perspex protective screen with an unidentified object and demanded that a member of staff hand over cash. A sum of money was handed over to the man who then left the shop.
The staff member was left shaken following the incident but was not physically injured.
Local Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue said “This must have been a very frightening experience for members of staff and customers caught up in this incident .I would urge anyone who has information to bring it forward.
Police are appealing for information.
