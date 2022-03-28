The Palestinian Return Centre Brings its Speaker Tour to Derry

The London based Palestinian Return Centre is hosting a speaker tour in The Hive, at the Rathmór Centre in Derry on Tuesday March 29 at 6.30pm.
The event will commemorate both the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the upcoming anniversary of Land Day and to honour the longstanding solidarity between the Irish & Palestinian people.
One of the speakers will be journalist Janna Jihad from Nabi Saleh, Palestine about life under Israeli Occupation.
The tour will culminate with the symbolic planting of an Olive Tree and Land Day Rally at Free Derry Corner on Wednesday March 30 at 5pm.
All events are free and everyone is welcome.
Please contact Catherine Hutton Tel: 07703367558 for enquiries.
