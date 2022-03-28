County Derry principal steps down from union role

A County Derry principal has stepped down from her role as head of a local teaching union.

Alison Steen, from Limavady, has described her year in office at the head of the Ulster Teachers' Union as 'profound'.

"If my year as President of the UTU has taught me anything it is to be thankful,” said the principal of Drumrane Primary School.

"I’m thankful for the incredible teaching workforce here – but thankful too that I don’t have some of the difficulties my colleagues do as schools here are facing unprecedented challenges."

Mrs Steen said managing the effects of the Covid-19 virus continued to be an issue for schools locally.

"I’ve just had a phone call, for instance, from a school possibly having to close because they just couldn’t get the substitute teacher cover," she said.

"Attendance in schools can fluctuate wildly too, while staff who had the virus before Christmas are contracting it again. It’s a continuous cycle.

"Teachers long to have full school assemblies, concerts and plays again, all such a vital part of children’s experiences, but they’re doing the best they can as they’ve done all along.

“What we don’t want, is to go too fast and then have to back track. Covid is still very real and although I am not a scientist I know we could still see variants possibly resistant to the vaccines. We must take things very slowly.

“That’s why it’s frustrating to hear this ‘Freedom Day’ narrative from some quarters because things are not normal at all."

Mrs Steen said teachers had been 'incredible' throughout the pandemic, but that it was the children who had had the most to contend with.

"They’ve had to forgo so much - including input from psychologists, language and literacy support staff – especially those children who need that extra help," she said.

"The older ones have been particularly affected as they’re more aware of what they’re missing - the parties, holidays and such.

“For that reason our teachers have made a special effort to ensure classrooms are as welcoming as they can be, making our schools happy places to come back to.”

She also raised concerns around staff morale, saying teachers were 'weary' after two years of dealing with the virus.

"As teachers we’re all pretty exhausted, worrying for example about making the right call if a child’s showing symptoms, especially if you know that sending them home will cause difficulties for that family regarding childcare if money is already tight,” she said.

"At least in school they’re warm and have a hot meal at a time when some parents are choosing between heating and eating.

"Our principals too are weary carrying it all, finding cover for absent staff, dealing with cases and handling the logistics of everything.”

The Limavady woman said she had learnt much during her time as union head that she can use in her day-to-day role as principal of Drumrane PS.

"In terms of what I bring back to Drumrane and UTU it’s a sense of the bigger picture in education," she said.

"I have much more insight, for instance, into how the Education Authority, the Department and the Education Training Inspectorate work.

"As for the children, my colleagues and I just want to be there to carry them through whatever this virus means for us in the months to come," she added.