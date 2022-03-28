Search

30 Mar 2022

Clipper yachts back at sea on way to Derry

clipperparade

28 Mar 2022 9:33 PM

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, has sent his best wishes to the crews of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race which has resumed in the Philippines.

The yachts, all crewed by non-professional sailors, are making the 6,100 nautical mile crossing of the North Pacific to Seattle in race 10 of the series which resumed after the initial race was abandoned two years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is considered one of the most challenging sections of the global course due to the inhospitable conditions in that section of the ocean.

The fleet of 11 yachts will make their way down Lough Foyle to complete the penultimate leg of their global journey in July and mark the start of one of the race  highlights, the 2022 Foyle Maritime Festival in Derry.

"I am delighted that the Clipper Around the World Yacht Race has resumed after a two year Covid enforced hiatus and I would like to send my best wishes to all the crews as they embark on one of the most challenging legs of their journey," said Mayor Warke.

"Over the last ten years our city has developed a reputation for hosting the biggest and best stopover party and we can promise you a welcome like no other when you make your way down Lough Foyle and into our city in July.

"We are working closely with Clipper Ventures to develop exciting plans for this year's programme of events which we expect to draw over 200,000 people to our city's quayside.

"We are particularly looking forward to welcoming inter- national visitors from all over the world back to our city for a celebration to remember."

The yachts are expected to reach Seattle, USA in mid-April before leaving for Panama two weeks later from where they will race to Bermuda.

They will head back to North America on June 19th for the second Atlantic leg which ends in New York City at the end of June before heading east across the ocean to the Maiden City on June 29 with the first vessels expected to make their way up the Foyle in mid-July.

In 2018, the Foyle Maritime Festival attracted almost 211,000 attendees, achieving over 19,000 bed nights and an estimated economic impact of over £2 million for the local economy.

This summer's  Foyle  Maritime Festival will take place from July 20 – 24 with the theme 'What Lies Beneath' focusing on the natural beauty of our oceans, rivers and lakes, and the onus on all of us to protect and preserve marine life.

Take the Pledge will be the message, with a dedicated campaign within the  festival  encouraging local people to sign up to being more eco-friendly.

Highlights of this year's event include the Legenderry Street Food Festival, live music events, on street animation, marine themed installations and much more still to be confirmed as the final touches are put to the programme.

