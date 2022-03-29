Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 29th March, 2022

DEVLIN, Brian (Ballymaguigan) - 27th March 2022 - beloved husband of Deirdre, loving son of Marion and dear brother of Jo (Mangan), Jackie (Kidd), Francis, Raymond and the late Paul. Funeral from his home 17 Ballymaguigan Road on Wednesday, 30th March at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Trea, Newbridge. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, mother, sisters, brothers, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

HAMILTON, William John - 17th March 2022 - (peacefully) at Morris Care Home, Telford, England (in his 81st year formerly of 54, Gulf Road, Killoloo) dearly beloved son of the late Robert and Jane, loving brother of Kathleen, Elizabeth, Margaret, Harold, and the late David, Cissie, Robert and Thomas. dear uncle and great-uncle. Service of Thanksgiving in his nephew Greg's home 46. Gulf Road, Killaloo on Thursday, 31st March at 1.00pm followed by burial in Killaloo Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin Derry BT47 3QQ. Everyone is welcome to call and pay their respects. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

McCHRYSTAL, William (Billy) - 28th March 2022 - (suddenly) at his home 26 Old City Court, Letterkenny Road. Beloved son of the late William (Formally of North Street, Rosemount). Dear brother of Diane, Paul, Lorraine, Ciaran and Bobby. Dear nephew of the late Bernie and Liam Johnston. Much loved cousin of Mona and Kathleen. Funeral from his home on Wednesday 30th March at 10.20am to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

Our lady of knock pray for him.

McELHINNEY, Mary Ellen - 27th March 2022 - (peacefully) at Daleview House, formerly of Raphoe, Co. Donegal, and Beechway, Derry. Loving sister of Patrick, Mary, Philomena, Michael and the late Martha, Josie and Eddie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her companions and the Good Shepherd Sisters. Mary Ellen's funeral Requiem Mass will take place at 10.00am today (Tuesday). Burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore.

WARD, James (Jim) - 27th March 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 81 Glenmore Park, beloved husband of Trisha, loving father of Kate, Clare and Louise, devoted grandfather of James, Elle and Finn, father-in-law of Michael and Gary, dear son of the late Thomas and Rose, a dear and loving brother of Joseph, Kevin, Liam, Karen and Thomas and a loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Funeral leaving his home at 11.20am on Tuesday to St. Mary's Church, Ardmore for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask at the wake and at the Requiem Mass. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.