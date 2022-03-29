Search

30 Mar 2022

Mica redress protests to take place during visit of Micheál Martin

Protest to take place in Letterkenny and Derry this weekend

POLL: Should Taoiseach Micheál Martin lead Fianna Fáil into next election?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to visit Donegal and Derry this weekend.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 3:33 PM

Protests will take place this weekend during the visit of An Taoiseach Micheál Martin to the north west.

The Fianna Fáil leader is travelling to Donegal and Derry on Friday and Saturday for a number of engagements.

It is understood a protests are being planned by mica redress campaigners in Letterkenny and Derry.

Mica affected holiday homeowners are being encouraged to attend the Derry event at the Playhouse at 7pm on Friday evening to call on the Taoiseach to include holiday homes on the new redress scheme. Currently only people living in a home as their primary residence is included on the scheme.

The Taoiseach will be addressing Donegal business leaders on at 12pm on Saturday afternoon in the Raddison Blu Hotel.

Mica Action Group PRO Michael Doherty said no invitations have been extended to mica redress campaigners. 

Derry security alert ends as 'nothing untoward' found

Clipper yachts back at sea on way to Derry

Mr Doherty also revealed that no response from the Taoiseach had been received by MAG following a request to meet with him through Donegal TD and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

"I would on as many people as possible to get out on Saturday and be there and be counted," Mr Doherty said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media