Derry man in court charged with attempted robbery of Inishowen post office 

A part-time motor mechanic from Derry has appeared in court charged with the attempted robbery of an Inishowen post office.

Barry Reddin of Whitehouse Park in Derry is charged with the attempted robbery of the post office in Clonmany on November 11, 2020.

The 61-year-old appeared at Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Detective Garda Conor Mulkern told the court he arrested Reddin and brought him to Buncrana garda station where he charged him under Section 4.3 of the Criminal Law Act.

Reddin replied: “Not guilty, no comment," when charged.Garda sergeant Jim Collins said the Director of Public Prosecutions had agreed for the case to be heard on indictment at the Circuit Court.

Judge Paul Kelly agreed to bail on the accused man's own bond as well as an independent surety. Mr Reddin was also ordered to provide a phone number and sign on three times at Buncrana garda station.

The case was adjourned to June 21 for the service of the book of evidence.