Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 30th March, 2022

BRUCE (nee Hyndman), Mary Evelyn - 28th March 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 32 Killyberry Road, Bellaghy, beloved wife of Norman, much loved mother of Vivienne, Ian and Shirley, dear mother-in-law of Ian, Liz and the late Alastair and a devoted nana, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. A service of thanksgiving for Evelyn will take place on Thursday, 31st March at 2.30pm in Bellaghy Presbyterian Church followed by a private family interment in Ballyscullion Parish Churchyard. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Olive Branch payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Service, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all the large family circle.

DEVINE (nee Cartin), Kathleen (Craigbane and Edenreagh Road) - 29th March 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Apex Housing, Claudy, beloved wife of the late John R.I.P and dearly loved Mother of Marie, Pamela, Geraldine, Sharon, Joseph, Aiden and the late John-Eddie, Patricia, Patrick, Claire and Jacqueline R.I.P., mother in law of Paddy L, leo, Emmett, Lisa & Aine, dearly loved granny of Roma, Hayley, James, John, Natasha, Annemarie, Catherine, Ruairi, Sasha, Daniel, Chloe, Jessica, Shea, Caodhan, Tammy, Caitlin & the late Tanya RIP and a great granny. Daughter of the late Eddie & Susan and dear sister of Mary McCay, Susan Donaghey, and the late Paddy,Philip, and Eddie R.I.P. Reposing at her son Aiden’s house, 38 Carrickayne Road, Claudy, funeral from there on Thursday, 31st March 2022, leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Aughabrack, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by all her loving family and the wider family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

HAMILTON, William John - 17th March 2022 - (peacefully) at Morris Care Home, Telford, England (in his 81st year formerly of 54, Gulf Road, Killoloo) dearly beloved son of the late Robert and Jane, loving brother of Kathleen, Elizabeth, Margaret, Harold, and the late David, Cissie, Robert and Thomas. dear uncle and great-uncle. Service of Thanksgiving in his nephew Craig's home, 46 Gulf Road, Killaloo on Thursday, 31st March at 1.00pm followed by burial in Killaloo Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin Derry BT47 3QQ. Everyone is welcome to call and pay their respects. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

HARKIN, Robert (Bobby) - 27th March 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved Husband of the late Anna and Loving Father of John, Mary, Donna, Robert, Ann, Arlene and Patrick. Dear Brother of Marie, Rosaleen, Don, Charlie, Seamus and the late Billy, Hughie, John, Pat, Celine, Annie and Margaret. A much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law. Funeral from his home 3 Rathowen Park on Wednesday, 30th March, 2022 at 9.30am to Saint Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

WARD, Gerry - 26th March 2022 - beloved husband of the late Jo, loving father of Simon, Richard, Michael and Christopher, much loved grandfather of Graham, Rebekah, Jasper, Jack, Felix, Ruby, Eva and Brooks, dear father-in-law of Louisa, Miriam, Francesca and Ellen and dear brother of Clare, Brian, Brenda and the late Maurice. Funeral from his home, 21 Ardnashee, Derry on Thursday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Friday at 12noon. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers to AWARE NI, 15 Queen Street, Derry, BT48 7EQ. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O' KANE, Fr. Patrick - 28th. March 2022 - at hospital, P.P. Holy Family Parish, Ballymagroarty, beloved son of the late Dominic and Margaret, loving brother of Tommy, Hugh and John, dear brother-in-law of Nichola, Bridie and Mary, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, friends, parishioners, Bishop McKeown and priests of the Diocese. Reposing at Holy Family Church all day Wednesday. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 2.00pm. Followed by interment in his home parish St Mary's Bocan, Culdaff. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

WILSON, Sherrard - 27th March 2022 - (suddenly) at his home aged 85, late of 98 Alexander Road, Limavady, BT49 0BP, beloved husband of the late Norma, loving father of Robert, Thomas and Sherre and a devoted and loving grandfather. Sadly missed by his sorrowing family and entire family circle. Funeral service in his home on Thursday at 2.00pm followed by interment afterwards in Enagh Cemetery, Limavady. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. The Lord is my shepherd.