31 Mar 2022

Man stabbed in the head in County Derry town

The incident occurred around 4.10am.

The incident took place at Clifton Park, Coleraine. Pic by Google Maps.

A man, aged in his 40’s, was taken to hospital with a number of stab wounds to his head following an incident at a house in the Clifton Park area of Coleraine, in the early hours of Wednesday 30th March.

Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “The man reported that he heard a knock at his door at around 4.10am this morning, but after finding no-one at the door when he answered it, he stepped outside to see if anyone was nearby.

"Once outside, he was attacked from behind by an unknown person and struck a number of times to his head with a sharp object. He managed to get back inside his house following the attack and was treated in hospital for his injuries.

“An investigation is now underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information or to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Clifton Park area on Wednesday morning, to call detectives in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 163 30/03/22.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.” 

News

