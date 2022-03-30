Funeral Mass to be held on Thursday for late Father Paddy O'Kane 

The funeral arrangements have been announced for the well known priest, Father Paddy O’Kane, who sadly passed away on Monday (March 28).

Father O'Kane's remains arrived at Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, at 7.15 pm last night (March 29).

The funeral Mass will be on Thursday, March 31, at 2pm at Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty.

He will be laid to rest in Culdaff where he was originally from.

Father O'Kane had been PP of the Holy Family Parish in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry for many years. He was also a former Derry News columnist.

Announcing his sudden death on Facebook, the Parish of The Three Patrons said: "Father Paddy was well loved and respected near and far for his loving and wholehearted dedication to his priestly ministry and pastoral care to so many people, especially in times of trouble and great suffering.

"We will miss his words of wisdom, kind heart and good humour.

"May the Lord reward his good and faithful service and bring him the perfect peace he longed for."