Derry Girls Season 3 release date has been revealed

Channel 4 has announced the release date of the much anticipated third and final series of hit show Derry Girls.

Channel 4 dropped a new trailer for the show on St Patrick's Day and today confirmed via Twitter that series three will land on Tuesday April 12.

It has been almost three years since Lisa McGee's Derry Girls was last on our screens after production was delayed due to the pandemic.

The news today comes after Derry Girls star Grandpa Joe, played by actor Ian McElhinne, let slip that the series was due to be premiered in April.

The third series is also set to be premiered at local Derry cinema, Omniplex, on the Strand Road, as they roll out the red carpet for the premiere of the first episode.

https://www.derrynow.com/news/local-news/776396/local-cinema-to-roll-out-red-carpet-for-derry-girls-premiere.html

Stars of the hugely-successful show will attend the 6.30pm screening being hosted by Northern Ireland Screen and Channel 4 on Thursday, April 7.

The screening will be followed by an after-party in the Guildhall