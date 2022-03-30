Search

31 Mar 2022

Police appeal for information on man who approached young girl at Derry playpark

Matthew Leslie

30 Mar 2022 6:33 PM

Police in Derry are making enquiries into an incident in the Iniscarn Road area of the city yesterday afternoon. 

It was reported that sometime between 3:25pm and 3:30pm a man approached a young girl in the playpark and spoke briefly with her.

This male is described as having worn blue jeans, glasses and was clean shaven. This man is believed to have left the area in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Inspector Robb said: "The child was not harmed in any way during this brief encounter.

"This may have been a completely innocent encounter, however, in order to establish exactly what occurred, we're asking anyone who was in the park around this time and saw what happened to get in touch with us.

"We would also appeal to this man to contact us so we can establish what happened." 

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1331 of 29/03/22, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

