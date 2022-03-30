Search

31 Mar 2022

Europe's top marine scientists due in Derry

A breaching whale takes a leap out of the water. The whale along with other forms of sea-life are being observed by the SeaMonitor project. Pic: Joanne O'Brien

Loughs Agency is set to welcome Europe’s top marine scientists to the North-West for the European Tracking Network (ETN) Annual Meeting, with delegates from across the continent attending the three-day event in Derry.

The conference, which is funded by the EU’s COST Action programme, will take place in the City Hotel Derry from April 5 to 7, with a range of informative workshops and activities scheduled for attendees.

Loughs Agency is a member of ETN, an initiative devoted to furthering knowledge and management of aquatic species around Europe.

The Network has six strategically placed large marine fish counters, known as ‘arrays’, situated across the continent’s waters, with various member organisations involved in the long-term project.

Delegates will discuss a range of issues, including the current status of the project, new funding opportunities, key species for research and new projects in the pipeline.

Those in attendance will also be invited to embark on site visits to Lough Foyle and rivers in the Foyle catchment area.

During the course of these visits, they will be able to observe the Agency’s Vaki fish counters as well as estuary arrays which are deployed as part of SeaMonitor, the Loughs Agency-led project which has been described as ‘Europe’s largest fish counter’.

Sharon McMahon, Loughs Agency Acting CEO, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to welcome so many esteemed scientists, academics and environmentalists from across Europe to the Foyle catchment area in Ireland’s scenic North-West.

“The Agency is proud of the incredible work carried out by our Science Function on a daily basis, and as lead partner on the SeaMonitor project, we are fortunate to be right at the cutting edge of fish tracking technology.

“Through continuous collaboration with our European colleagues, this ETN Annual Meeting will enable us to increase our knowledge of aquatic species, which in turn will help us preserve marine life throughout Europe.”

Dr Jan Reubens, Coordinator of ETN, added: “ETN’s mission is to track aquatic animals across Europe to better understand, protect and manage them. This meeting is an important milestone to boost our objectives by creating network opportunities, strengthening collaborations, sharing knowledge and advancing the science.”

To find out more about the work of ETN, visit: www.europeantrackingnetwork.org/en

