Derry woman masters Airfryer recipes in lockdown to become city's very own Ms McAirfryer

Derry woman, Seana McCafferty, known on Instagram as Seana McAirfryer, has racked up nearly 9000 followers with her unique and tasty Airfryer recipes.

Posting daily to her followers, the mum of two creates delicious and inventive recipes that are suitable for those on a budget.

Seana also teaches at community hubs, sharing her passion for cooking and says the enjoyment it brings to people makes her so happy.

"I love to pass on the knowledge and little tips that I have learned." Seana said. "I found my love for cooking in lockdown and it hasn't left me.

"I don't want to be in the kitchen as a chef, but I enjoy cooking and it keeps me motivated. I hope it grows and always stays that way."

Seana experiments with every type of cuisine, throwing all sorts of food into the Airfryer from seasoned steaks to seasoned space raiders.

Airfryers became a craze during the first national lockdown, shortly after the banana bread phenomenon, and Seana simply bought one to see what all the fuss was about.

It was then she discovered she could cook up tasty and quirky recipes and created her Instagram account so everyone could enjoy them too.

"I bought my first Airfryer at the start of lockdown," Seana said, "I've always dootered with wee recipes but never like this.

"I fell in love with cooking during the first lockdown and I love trying out new recipes and ideas with the airfryer.

"I put literally anything in the Airfryer, turnovers; they're a favourite, Dorito Scotch eggs; they seem to be a big hit. I try out all sorts of ideas and let people know what works.

"I made a post one day on Instagram after my sisters told me to and the account spiralled from there. I think I've got literally 1000 people in Derry using an Airfryer."

Seana now updates her followers daily and posts the latest deals and where to get discounted Airfryers too.

"I was told that Airfryer sales in the Northwest have gone up 400 percent and I think that's definitely because of me," she joked, "I get about five people a day an Airfryer in Derry. I always want them to get the best prices too."

To follow Seana and her unique recipes, catch her on Instagram at:@seanamcairfryer