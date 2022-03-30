Council investigate illegal dumping outside Co Derry recycling centres

A local council is investigating incidents of illegal dumping outside County Derry recycling centres which were closed during last week's industrial action.

In Claudy, dozens of bin liners containing household waste, cardboard boxes and even cuddly toys were among the items dumped outside the facility's gates during the last week.

The site was closed for seven days as Unite the Union instructed its members to undertake strike action which affected all eleven of the North's councils from March 21 until March 27.

It came after members rejected a pay offer from local government employers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland of 1.75% for 2021-22.

Last night, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that there have been a number of incidents of illegal dumping outside council recycling sites while they remained closed during last week’s industrial action.

“These incidents will be investigated in line with Council’s regular fly-tipping procedures and action taken against those identified,” said the spokesperson.

“We would appeal to people to please be patient as services resume this week and would stress that while there may be some slight delays normal services will be back up to speed as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, bin collections throughout the county resumed yesterday (Monday).

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council advised residents to leave out their blue bins that were missed last week.

Derry City and Strabane District Council announced that the black bin service would run as normal with the blue bin service recommencing next week.

While in Mid Ulster, brown bin collections, which were cancelled last week, along with black bin collections have been rescheduled for the week commencing April 4.