Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 31st March, 2022

BRUCE (nee Hyndman), Evelyn - 28th March 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 32 Killyberry Road, Bellaghy, Mary Evelyn, beloved wife of Norman, much loved mother of Vivienne, Ian and Shirley, dear mother-in-law of Ian, Liz and the late Alastair and a devoted nana, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. A service of thanksgiving for Evelyn will take place on Thursday, 31st March at 2.30pm in Bellaghy Presbyterian Church followed by a private family interment in Ballyscullion Parish Churchyard. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Olive Branch payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Service, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all the large family circle.

CONAGHAN (nee Nash), Margaret (Margo) - 29th March 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of Kevin, Niall and Ursula, dear friend of Kevin, (senior), a dear grandmother, daughter of the late Lawrence and Lily, (formerly of Linsfort Drive), loving sister of Elezene, Mary, Paddy, Martin, Alec, Eileen, Ann and the late Jean, Edward and Bridie. Funeral leaving her home, 25 Bradley Park, on Friday, 1st April at 12.50pm to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

DOHERTY, James - 29th March 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Bernie, 14 Bentley Terrace, loving father of Jacqueline, Katrina, Melissa, Ilona and the late Seamus and Sonia, much loved grandfather of Hannah, Danielle, Callie, Shari, James, great-grandfather of Andy and Elena and dear brother of Philomena and the late Joseph. Funeral from his home on Friday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GORMLEY (nee McDaid), Marie - 29th March 2022 - (peacefully) at her home 7a Baronet Street. Beloved partner of the Late Seamus (Chang) Coyle, Loving Mother of Joanne, Sharon and Paul. Loving grandmother of Michael, Stephen, Paul, Rachael, Ryan, Katie Rose, Rhys and Dara. Loving great grandmother of Jay-Jay, Erin and Ellie Mae. Funeral from her daughter Joanne's home, 16 Rathkeele way, Creggan on Friday at 9.20am to St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family and everyone that knew her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul. Our lady of knock pray for her.

MOOHAN, Michael (Jack) - 30th March 2022 - formerly of Ederney, Co Fermangah, beloved husband of Anne, 6 Coneyville, Culmore, Derry, loving father of John and Aine and dear brother of Seamus, Ann, May, Helen, Eileen, Patricia and the late Gerard. Funeral from his home on Friday at 10o’clock for 10.30 am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill. Interment afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Muff. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McLAUGHLIN (nee Murray), Sally - 30th March 2022 - beloved wife of John, 51 Mount Eden, Limavady, loving mother of Arlene, Michelle, Aisling and the late Sharon and Harry, dear sister of Rose, Sean, Mabel and the late Thomas and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. House restricted to family only please. Funeral from her home on Friday at 2o’clock for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

RITCHIE, David Thompson - 29th March 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, Glen House, 11 Altinure Road, Claudy. Dearly beloved husband of Winifred, devoted father of Wilfred, Clive, Stephen, Noreen and Ruth, dear father-in-law of Lynda, Megan, Tynan and John, loving grandfather of Adam, Craig, Gareth, David, Robyn, Douglas, James, Bethany, Jonah, Ellis, Aaron and Laylah-Grace. Funeral Service at his home on Friday, 1st April at 1.30pm followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Will be very much missed by all the family.

SCOTT, Victor (Vic) - 28th March 2022 - (peacefully) at the Royal Victoria Hospital, after a short illness, in the loving care of his family, loving Husband of Joyce, 83 Annaghmore Road, Castledawson, much loved father of Jonathan, Victoria, Aimee and Dale, a dear father-in-Law of Larissa, David, John and Zelda, much adored granda Victor of Samuel, Rebecca, Josh, Ellie-May, Jack, Benjamin, Addison, Dylan, Reuben, Erin and the late baby Joseph and beloved brother of Mavis and Joelle. A Service of Thanksgiving for Victor's Life will take place in Castledawson Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Christ Church Burial Ground, Castledawson. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.