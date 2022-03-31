County Derry man accused of punching stranger's dog in nose causing it to bleed

A County Derry man who is accused of punching a stranger's dog in the nose has appeared before a local court.

Clint Morrow appeared, via videolink from his solicitor's office, before Limavady Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena Courthouse, yesterday (Wednesday) charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal on March 1.

The 40 year-old, of Woodland Walk, Limavady, is further accused of common assault and criminal damage on the same dates.

An investigating officer told the court that police received a call from a 'distressed' woman who claimed she had found Morrow in her home on the date in question.

The court heard neither Morrow or the alleged injured party knew each other.

The officer said the woman alleged that Morrow punched her dog on the nose, causing it to bleed.

She also claimed that he 'swung his arms at her' and had slept in her bed.

The court heard that Morrow also allegedly damaged a door during the incident.

The officer said the woman now 'feels she can no longer sleep in her bed' following the alleged incident.

Morrow is currently subject to a number of bail conditions, including not to enter Roe Mill Road, Limavady, which is close to where the alleged injured party lives.

However, yesterday, his solicitor applied to have this bail condition amended as she said Morrow would visit his siblings on a daily basis and would travel on foot to their home via this area.

The solicitor said Morrow now has to take a lengthy detour as a result of the bail condition.

Refusing to amend the condition, District Judge Peter King said; “Given the facts that are outlined here this morning, it'll be a much bigger detour if he has to go to Maghaberry.

“He's extremely fortunate to be at liberty full stop,”

The case has been adjourned until May 11.