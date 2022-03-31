Unforgettable day for Garda Jack Beattie as Mayor hosts civic reception at Guildhall

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, has hosted a civic reception for Raphoe youngster Jack Beattie in recognition of his role in spreading the safety message during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The 11 year old suffers from brittle bone disease and has met Mayor Warke at a number of functions this year in his role as a Junior Garda.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland marked the occasion with a cavalcade into Guildhall Square and made a special presentation to him and he enjoyed video calls with Irish social media giants Mammy Banter and Black Paddy.

"It was an absolute joy to have Garda Jack Beattie in the Parlour today on a special cross border policing visit," said Mayor Warke.

"I've met Jack numerous times on my journey as Mayor and he had told me he always wanted to visit the Guildhall so I was delighted to have him here.

"Jack played a key role in delivering the Covid safety message online over the last two years, undoubtedly saving countless lives.

"He had to isolate for much of the lockdown himself and was telling me how delighted he was to be back attending events.

"I want to thank him for coming to see me, this was one of the highlights of my year and he entertained me and the staff in the Guildhall all afternoon.

"Thanks also to the PSNI for taking time out of their busy schedule to come into Guildhall Square and meet him."