Derry households hit by yet another Firmus gas bill rise

Derry gas customers will yet again have to dig deep to pay their bills as Firmus Energy announced another price rise.

The firm announced increases to its natural gas tariff in the Ten Towns Network area, which includes Derry, of 16.31 per cent. This increase will take effect from May 3, 2022.

Today’s announced change in tariffs will mean an extra £3.86 per week on to the average household bill in the Ten Towns area.

Niall Martindale, Interim Managing Director of Firmus Energy, said: “Energy markets remain at very high levels having been adversely affected by the war in Ukraine. This has been reflected across the board with increases in the costs of Home Heating Oil, coal, electricity, and gas.

“Regrettably the sheer scale of the increased costs involved give us no alternative but to pass on to our customers the higher costs we are having to pay for the gas we supply.

“Firmus energy is committed to reducing its tariff for all customers as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.”

Outlining what Firmus energy is doing to help its customers, Niall Martindale continued: “We understand it is a tough time for many of our customers and we have been providing financial and administrative support to the Department for Communities scheme to help those most in need.

“If any of our customers need further support, I would urge them to call our dedicated local team to see if we can help.”

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the Firmus Energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000 or info@firmusenergy.co.uk.

Their telephone lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.