'Lessons to be learned' from Meath game, says Derry manager

In a season that provided both progress and promise, Derry manager Rory Gallagher ultimately saw his team miss out on promotion to Division One on Sunday despite their victory over Meath.

“If you go back to Roscommon where I feel we were very badly wronged,” said Gallagher.

“Shane McGuigan should have been on the field to kick the winning score. Last week we made a lot of mistakes and we made some today as well.

“I think we’ve only suffered one defeat in 14 league games, albeit we want to play against better quality teams. We got no learning out of those vast majority of those 12/13 games we were unbeaten.

“Playing against Meath who have spent time in Division One, and playing against Galway and Roscommon; we want to be playing against these teams and we want to be beating them regularly.

“There are lessons to be learned, even today, but particularly down in Roscommon. With 12 or 13 minutes to go we probably should have seen it out - and Shane’s sending off shouldn’t have counted. But we are where we are, eleven points usually gets you up but it doesn’t now.

“It was frustrating what happened in Roscommon, frustrating not winning that game, and it was frustrating what happened last week but we have got to look at ourselves too.

“I would view it as a serious success with a lot of learning,” he explained.

“I would have loved to get to Division One for the players but we haven’t, but we’ll have good company next year in Dublin and Kildare so it is what it is. I would have loved to get to it, but we also have to be realistic. We have to learn.”