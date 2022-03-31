Thieves target lead from Derry church roof

Thieves have targeted a Derry church for the second time in a month.

Police in the city are investigating the theft of lead from the roof of a Presbyterian Church on Rossdowney Road in Kilfennan area of the Waterside.

The theft is believed have occurred sometime between 9.00pm on Monday night last and 7.00pm the following night, Tuesday.

Appealing for information, PSNI Inspector Spence said: “As we continue with our enquiries, we’re asking anyone who knows anything about this incident to get in touch with us.

"In particular, we want to hear from anyone who was in the area between Monday evening and Tuesday night and saw any suspicious activity.

"We’d also like to hear from anyone who has been offered lead for sale in suspicious circumstances.

"This is the second time this has happened at this church in the past month. When something like this happens there is an impact for those affected.

"If you have information please call us on 101, quoting reference number 1763 of 29/03/22.”