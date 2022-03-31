Councillor calls for financial help for farmers 

Sinn Féin Councillor Kathleen McGurk is calling for the Agriculture Minister to step in and help farmers with increased costs.

"Farmers and their families are, like everyone else, being impacted with the cost-of-living crisis. They are facing increased costs of food, energy, and fuel,” she said.

"On top of this they are facing specific business costs with spiralling increases to the cost of feed and fertilisers. This is having a serious impact on many farmers and their families.

"This is a problem that looks certain to continue and will be exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is a main supplier of these products.

"The cost-of-living crisis is having a deep impact on farming. And this will only be made worse with the changes to red diesel exemptions due to come into effect in a matter of weeks.

"Agriculture minister Edwin Poots must intervene and provide support including a financial package to help farmers through crisis."