Derry Death Notices - Friday, 1st April, 2022

CAMPBELL (nee McLaughlin), Rose - 30th March 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Drumleck Drive, loving mother of Martina, Paul, Caroline and Mark, beloved daughter of the late Charles and Kathleen McLaughlin, dear sister of Charlie and the late Robbie and Kathleen, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and cherished friend of the late John Campbell R.I.P. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 13 Meenaleck Walk, on Saturday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

COYLE, Charles (John) - 31st March 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved husband of Kathleen, 139 Bishop Street, loving father of Eileen, Jack, Lawrence, Michael and the late baby John, father-in-law of Tony, Jennifer and Agueda, much loved grandfather of Tony, Kate, Callum, Faye, Eve, Alex and Carla and dear brother of Margaret, James and Barney. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 12.25pm for 1o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DEIGHAN (nee Cassidy), Kathleen (Katie) - 30th March 2022 - (peacefully) wife of the late Paddy and loving mother of PM, Ann Marie, James Gerard, Bernie, Kate and the late Sean. Sister of Bridget and the late Jim, Annie, Lizzie, John, Sarah, Paddy and Mary. Funeral from her late residence, 72 Ballerin Road, on Saturday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). Funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the Church. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Charis Cancer Care c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

MAWHINNEY, Trevor - 31st March 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 213 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, beloved husband of Rachel, dear step-father of Pamela and her husband Mely and Leslie and his partner Andrea, doting papa of Ellie, Indie and Mason. Funeral from his home on Sunday t 1.45pm for service in Garvin’s Funeral Home at 2.15pm (approx.), followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Macmillan Nursing payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Deeply regretted by the Mawhinney and Averill Family Circles.

McCAY, Peter - 21st January 2021 - (suddenly) at St. Ives Cambridgeshire, father of Connor, loving brother of Monica, Damian, Dympna, Brian, Alan, Dorothy, Paul, Stephanie and the late Martin, son of the late Danny and Dympna. Peter’s ashes will be taken to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan on Saturday, 2nd April for Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Cancer Research U.K. C/o. Maria McCay, 49 Garden City, Derry, BT48 7SL. Peter is lovingly remembered and deeply missed by all the family circle. St. Pio Pray For Him.

McCUSKER, John (Ballinderry) - 31st March 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly beloved husband of the late Kay R.I.P. and much loved father of Martin, father-in-law to Clare, grandfather to Erin and Eoin, dear brother of Mary (McGroggan), Sadie (McCann), Dessie, Brendan, Francey, Shane, Gerry, Philomena (Craig) and the late Anne and Raymond R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his loving family. May he rest in peace. St Padre Pio pray for him. Remains will be removed from his home 122 Ballinderry Bridge Road at 2.45pm to St Patrick’s Church Ballinderry for 3.00pm Requiem Mass on Saturday, 2nd April. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be restricted to immediate family only and will be streamed via Church webcam.

McCLAREY (nee McMullan), Caroline - 30th March 2022. Suddenly at her home 150 Bolea Road, Limavady. Beloved wife of Christopher, loving mother of Matthew, and Rebekah McMullan, mother-in-law of Kirsty, a much loved grandmother of Thea. Dear daughter of Lexie and Anne Ferris, sister of Geoffrey, Lester, and Jason. A much loved aunt and great-aunt. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support, 478 Castlereagh Road, Belfast BT5 6BQ or online at https://donation.macmillan.org.uk/ Funeral arrangements later.

QUINN (nee O’Neill), Annie Elizabeth - 30th March 2022 - Marina Care Home Ballyronan and formerly 19 Ballydugennan Villas, Toomebridge, loving mother to Marie, Geraldine, Eddie, Peter and the late Una, Desmond and Brian Oliver. Funeral from McCusker Bros Funeral Home Garden Street Magherafelt (via Shore Road Toomebridge and Gallagh Road) on Friday, 1st April at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of the Sacred Heart Cargin, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. May her gentle Irish soul rest in peace.

WILSON (nee Farren), Bridget - 31st March 2022 - beloved wife of the late Willie, 9 Benbradagh Avenue, Limavady and formerly of Crebarkey, Dungiven, loving mother of Isobel, William-John, Margo, Bridget-Anne and the late Geoffrey and a much loved granny and great-granny, sister, aunt and friends. Funeral from her home on Saturday at 9.40am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in Star of the Sea Cemetery, Faughanvale. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.