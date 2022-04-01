Derry man in coma in US hospital after car accident in LA 

Search

Derry man, Patrick Brennan, is in a coma after being hit by a car in Los Angeles.

The St Columb's College alumni suffered serious injuries in the accident and has undergone several life-saving surgeries.

Patrick was put into an induced coma and remains in intensive care in a Californian hospital with the threat of possible damage. 

His family flew to Los Angeles to be by his side as Patrick is set to undergo more surgeries.

The former Steelstown player had previously lived and worked in Australia and had moved to Los Angeles at the start of 2021 to play Gaelic Football for the L.A. Cougars.

Patrick was on a weekend away when he was involved in the collision and had to be transported to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, California. 

A US GoFundMe page and a JustGiving Page have been set up by his friends, family and teammates to help with medical expenses.

A whopping $50,000 has already been raised on the GoFundme page with £11,000 raised on the Just Giving, smashing the £5000 target.

A spokesperson on the fundraiser said: "After several life-saving surgeries by the medical team at Inland Valley Medical Center, today, he remains in a coma with more surgeries ahead, a threat of brain damage, and no matter what way you look at it, a very long road to recovery.

"Besides being a star full-forward, Paddy never hesitates to volunteer his time with less experienced players, helping coaches and recently joined our club board."

"In just one season, Paddy made several close friends across the club and is a core member of our community. We are committed to doing all we can to support him and his family through this tough time," the spokesperson added.

"Paddy is well supported by many but the true impact of that support can, unfortunately, depend on finances (especially when dealing with the US health system).

"In coordination with the below supporters of Paddy, we are publishing this fundraiser as a central place for all of Paddy's global communities, friends, colleagues and teammates to come and contribute to supporting Paddy's recovery and his family."

"All raised funds will be transferred by the club to Paddy and his family to support his recovery and enable them to support him as much as possible on the ground here in CA.

"Examples of fund use can include paying medical bills, covering a cooked meal for him or his parents after a long (and inevitably sometimes stressful) day at the hospital and enabling his tight-knit family to travel here and manage their general living costs as they attempt to be with him as much as possible.

"Times like these show the strength of community. Aside from expat GAA, Paddy has several circles of friends and communities he has so positively impacted who have also become a key part of the team pitching in to help."

"Together, let's raise as much as we can, crush the goal and get Paddy and his family through this."

You can support Patrick and his family via: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paddybrennanla?fbclid=IwAR096VybNi9_bra3uJ5TuiEayg5ZG5vjLyXAx6EZiFub_AsraDRU_YZmUe0 

Alternatively, via the GoFundme page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-paddy-now?fbclid=IwAR2QUviz6RWgwcjqw0-hpaoIM7Gsd-Qe41drMWBneOwpBEDntOrc0rgTOlM

