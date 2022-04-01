Anniversary Mass to be held for Sister Clare Crockett 

Sister Clare sadly passed away in an earthquake in Mexico in 2016
An anniversary mass is to be held for the sixth anniversary of Sister Clare Crockett's passing.
The mass is to be held on Palm Sunday, April 10, at 7pm at St Joseph's Termonbacca, Derry.
All spaces for those who wish to attend in person have been filled.
The mass can be viewed virtually and the link shall be posted on the day. The service will be live-streamed on the Termonbacca Youtube Channel.
If you have any prayer intentions you would like included or if you would like to book a place, please send a private message to the Termonbacca Facebook page.
