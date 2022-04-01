Search

02 Apr 2022

IN PICTURES: Good Shepherd win Ryan McBride Primary Schools' Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Good Shepherd Primary and Nursery School fought off 23 other teams to be crowned winners of this year's Ryan McBride Primary Schools' Cup.

The hugely popular event took place at a sun-soaked Bay Road Soccer Centre last Friday morning and there was no shortage of fantastic football, brilliant goals and amazing talent on display.

Good Shepherd took the overall prize but there were also honours for Ebrington Primary School, who were shield winners and St Eithne's Primary School who claimed the plate.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins was in attendance to give out the prizes and there is no doubt that he was impressed by the talent on show on the day.

 

Good Shepherd PS v Model PS. Photo: nwpresspics.

