Doherty to give keynote address at Derry Easter Sunday commemoration

Thousands are expected to take part in the annual Easter Sunday commemoration which will take place on Sunday 17 April at 2.00pm, with a march from Westland Street to the City Cemetery, Sinn Féin has confirmed.
The main speaker will be Donegal TD Pearse Doherty.
Announcing details of the commemoration, Pádraig Delargy MLA said: “I am pleased that the annual Easter Sunday commemoration is set to resume in person this year with the annual march from Westland Street to the City Cemetery.
“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 Easter commemorations took place online and I would like to thank everyone who took part and tuned in to those events.
TD Pearse Doherty to give keynote address.
“Easter is a special time for republicans as we remember the men and women of 1916 and those from every generation who have struggled for a free and united Ireland.”
Mr Delargy concluded: “I would encourage people to join us at 2.0pm on Easter Sunday at Westland Street to remember Ireland’s patriot dead with dignity and pride.”
