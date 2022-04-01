Search

02 Apr 2022

Doherty to give keynote address at Derry Easter Sunday commemoration

Doherty to give keynote address at Easter Sunday commemoration

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Thousands are expected to take part in the annual Easter Sunday commemoration which will take place on Sunday 17 April at 2.00pm, with a march from Westland Street to the City Cemetery, Sinn Féin has confirmed.

The main speaker will be Donegal TD Pearse Doherty.

Announcing details of the commemoration, Pádraig Delargy MLA said: “I am pleased that the annual Easter Sunday commemoration is set to resume in person this year with the annual march from Westland Street to the City Cemetery.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 Easter commemorations took place online and I would like to thank everyone who took part and tuned in to those events.

TD Pearse Doherty to give keynote address.

“Easter is a special time for republicans as we remember the men and women of 1916 and those from every generation who have struggled for a free and united Ireland.”

Mr Delargy concluded: “I would encourage people to join us at 2.0pm on Easter Sunday at Westland Street to remember Ireland’s patriot dead with dignity and pride.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media