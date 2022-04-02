Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 2nd April, 2022

MARTIN, Roddy - 31st March 2022 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 144 Galliagh Park and formerly of 52 Rinmore Drive. Former Ulsterbus Driver. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Anne. Devoted father of Damian, Stephen, Deirdre, Aisling and Kevin. Loving granda of Louiza, Kyle, Zoe, Amelia, Caiden, Pearse, Ezme, Lexie, Brogan, Cianán and the late Daven. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Roddy's remains will repose at his late family home, 144 Galliagh Park. Funeral leaving from there on Sunday, 3rd April at 8.20am for 9.00am Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Roddy's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/galliagh. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Ms. Fiona Wallace. St Padre Pio Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him.

McCLAREY (nee McMullan), Caroline - 30th March 2022 - (suddenly) at her home 150 Bolea Road, Limavady, beloved wife of Christopher, loving mother of Matthew, and Rebekah McMullan, mother-in-law of Kirsty, a much loved grandmother of Thea. Dear daughter of Lexie and Anne Ferris, sister of Geoffrey, Lester, and Jason. A much loved aunt and great-aunt. Caroline’s funeral service will take place on Sunday, 3rd April at 2.00pm in her home followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery, Limavady. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support, 478 Castlereagh Road, Belfast BT5 6BQ or online at https://donation.macmillan.org.uk/

McCORMICK, George - 1st April 2022 - (peacefully) at home, late of 272 Foreglen Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of the late Annette R.I.P and loving father of Seamus, Laurence, Francie, Teresa, Thomas, Sean, Breeda and Gerard. Dear brother of the late James, Teresa and Meta R.I.P. A loving grandfather and great grandfather. Reposing at his late residence, funeral from there on Monday, 4th April 2022 leaving at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Foreglen, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

McINTYRE, James - 31st March 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 3 Coshowen, loving father of Sharon, Seamus, Rory, Fergus and the late Cushla, Sean and Edmund, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, beloved friend of Kitty and dear brother of John, Margaret, Rosie and the late Mary, Danny, Thomas, Eddie, Mickey, Billy, Davy and Patrick. Funeral from his home on Monday at 9.20am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu of flowers, if wished to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O'KANE, James - 1st April 2022 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 1 Ard Na Grann, Dunromin, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Kathleen, Caroline, Jacqueline, Triona, Judy, Jillian, Claudia, Hugh and late Anthony R.I.P. Dear father-in-law of Denis, Eugene, Dermot, Barry, Barry, Camilla and Caroline. A devoted grandfather and great grandfather. Dear brother of the late Henry R.I.P. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home is for family and close friends. Funeral on Monday, 4th April, leaving his late residence at 12.20pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church, Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Dementia N.I c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by all his loving family and the wider family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

WILSON (nee Farren), Bridget - 31st March 2022 - beloved wife of the late Willie, 9 Benbradagh Avenue, Limavady and formerly of Crebarkey, Dungiven, loving mother of Isobel, William-John, Margo, Bridget-Anne and the late Geoffrey and a much loved granny and great-granny, sister, aunt and friends. Bridget's remains are reposing at her home and everyone is welcome to attend. Funeral from there on Saturday at 9.40am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in Star of the Sea Cemetery, Faughanvale. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.