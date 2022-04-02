Search

02 Apr 2022

NI International Organ Competition pulls out all the stops to celebrate its 10th Anniversary

Sebastian Heindl won the NIIO competition in 2017 and will play at Christ Church in Derry on Tuesday April 5

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

02 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Church organs across Northern Ireland will resound in a simultaneous series of free lunchtime recitals to celebrate 10 years of the Northern Ireland International Organ Competition (NIIOC).

The event, set to take place on Tuesday April 5 at 1.15 pm, will see all ten of the competition's first prize winners, from across the globe pull out the stops under the banner “Northern Ireland Resounds."

Amongst the 10 recitals, 2017 winner, Sebastian Heindl, will play at Christ Church in Derry with other winners playing in a range of venues across the country.

Sebastian, originally from Germany, received his fundamental musical education in Leipzig‘s famous St. Thomas Boys Choir and continued his studies at Leipzig conservatory. 

After earning numerous competition prizes he has developed a busy performing schedule that takes him frequently to precious historical instruments and illustrious concert venues such as the Philharmonie, Berlin.

The recitals are dedicated to the memory of organ builder, the late David McElderry, former MD of the Wells-Kennedy Partnership, who lovingly maintained the organs featured in the performances.

Richard Yarr, Chair of NIIOC said: “Over the past 10 years the Competition has encouraged many young local and international performers and given them a platform to perform and a great start to their professional careers. 

"Northern Ireland Resounds is a unique opportunity to hear these young organ stars in churches on Tuesday across Northern Ireland on Tuesday April 6 at 1.15pm. 

"We hope that as many people as possible will come to enjoy some wonderful playing on some wonderful instruments.”

There’s also the chance to hear all of the performers at a special Gala Recital introduced by Father Eugene O’Hagan, of the singing group The Priests, in Belfast Cathedral on April 6 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the Belfast Gala Recital cost £10 (students £5) and will be bookable through the competition website www.niioc.com

A gala recital will also take place in Southwark Cathedral on Monday 28 March at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 (students £5) and will be bookable through the competition website www.niioc.com

More information can be found on the NIIOC website: www.niioc.com

