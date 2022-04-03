Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 3rd April, 2022

BRADLEY, Patrick (Paddy) (Cahore) - 31st March 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Antrim Area Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of his late wife Mary (RIP). Devoted father of Dermot and Fiona. Brother of the late Peter (RIP), Mary, Teresa (RIP), Sean, Pauline, Kathleen, Seamus (RIP), Gerard (RIP), Martina and Kieran. Funeral from his home on Sunday, 3rd April at 12.30pm for 1o clock Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Straw, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

COCHRANE, James - 2nd April 2022 - (peacefully) at his home " Fawney Fort " 280, Tamnaherin Road, Derry (surrounded by his loving family after a short illness in his 76th year) dearly beloved husband of Violet, much loved dad of Jim, Gary, Brian and Sharon, loving father-in-law of Rebecca, Rachel, Cara and Jimmy, adored grandpa of Rowan, Bram, Lily-Rose, Caden and Jack, dearest brother of Ian and Noel, dear brother-in-law of the late Anona. Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Cumber Presbyterian Church (Brackfield) on Tuesday, 5th April at 1.00pm followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. House Strictly Private. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

CONNOLLY, Michael (Moyard, Draperstown) - 2nd April, 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Mary and loving father of James, Patricia, Michael and Ann Marie, much loved grandfather of Aoife, Conor, Elise, Caoimhe, Shea, Daire, Niamh, Laoise, Molly, Eadaoin, Tiarnan and Oisín, dear brother to Mary and John, dear father-in-law to Davey, Dolores, Orla and Gavin. House strictly private. Funeral from his home at 10.30am on Monday, 4th April for 11.00am Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Sixtowns. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Our lady of Lourdes pray for him. Family flowers only. Donations in to Marie Curie c/o K. Murray & Son.

HUNTER, Kenneth - 2nd April 2022 - (peacefully) at the Mid-Ulster Hospital, (in his 91st year), dearly beloved husband of Alison, 14 Drumrot Road, Moneymore, much loved and devoted father of Suzanne, Greer and Mary-Lou, dear father-in-law of Joe, Alison and Harold and loving granda of Alice, Sam, Catherine and her husband Jonathan, Roseanna and Jack. House private. Funeral from his home on Monday, 4th April at 1.15pm, for service in 1st Moneymore Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm (approx.), followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for 1st Moneymore Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by his family and the entire family circle.

JACKSON, Margretta (Gretta) - 1st April 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 4 Copeland Crescent, Ballykelly. Much loved wife of the late Sam, also a devoted mother and grandmother. Funeral service in her son's Tommy home, 108 Highlands Road, Limavady on Sunday at 2.30pm followed by burial in Ballykelly Presbyterian Church Burial ground at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to WHSCT (Ward 26c) and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

MONTGOMERY, Tracy - 1st April 2022 - (peacefully) at Royal Victoria Hospital beloved daughter of the late Kathleen, 2 Alexandra Place, Foyle Road loving sister of Sean, Michael and Jason, devoted aunt of Caitlin, Ammie , Amelia and Cadhan, much loved niece of Jim and Ann, cherished cousin of Lisa and life-long friend of Michelle. Funeral from her home on Monday at 11o'clock for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to ICU Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McCARTER, Jean - 2nd April 2022 - (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Center, beloved wife of the late Kenneth, late of Ballinagard Road, loving mother of David, John and Trevor, a dear mother in law of Valda, Anne and Sandra and a devoted grandmother and great grandmother, a dear sister of Sylvia, Betty and sister in law of Olive and Dougie. Funeral Service in Culmore Parish Church at 1.00pm on Monday, 4th April, 2022, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to Culmore Parish Church c/o The Parish Office St. Peters, Culmore Road BT48 8JB. Family and friends welcome to visit Adair and Neely Funeral Home, 10/12 Foyle Road today (Sunday) between 3.00pm and 5.00pm. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

McINTYRE (nee Black), Anna - 2nd April 2022 - (peacefully) beloved wife of the late Harry and loving mother of James, Margaret, Mary (Gately), Robert, Brigid (Parkinson) and Canice, sister of the late Tommy, Sophie, Jim and Samuel. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Divine Mercy of Jesus pray for her.