£10,000 of goods seized in County Derry following shoplifting arrest

Items totalling £10,000 have been seized in Magherafelt following a policing operation arising from arrests in Belfast.

A police spokesperson praised the 'swift actions' of the security staff at Victoria Square shopping centre, where the suspects were arrested for shoplifting.

"Officers from the Magherafelt Neighbourhood Team accompanied by a local Response crew attended an address this morning in Magherafelt to carry out a search," they said.

"This was in connection with an arrest in Belfast yesterday afternoon, where the suspects had been arrested in Victoria Square for shoplifting.

"From the address in Magherafelt the officers seized a substantial number of items with price tags on thought to be in excess of £10,000.

"Swift actions from security staff and good communication between officers in different districts now means these suspects will be interviewed later on this morning in relation to all these items.

"Just another reminder to report anything suspicious on 999 in an emergency or 101 in a non-emergency as this is an example of how a simple shoplifting can be the tip of the iceberg."