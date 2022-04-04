Derry Death Notices - Monday, 4th April, 2022

DIAMOND, Michael - 3rd April 2022 - (peacefully), late of 163 Sawell Place, Dungiven. Beloved husband of the late Sarah R.I.P and loving father of Dolores, Michael, Carmel, Johanne, Concepta, JohnJoe, Louise and Paschal, father in law of Liam Sweeney, Francis Cassidy, Pat Cassidy, Damian McGarry and Ann Marie Diamond. Grandfather of Joseph, Ronan, Eoin and Jude Sweeney, Connor and Michael Cassidy, Patrick and Caolan Cassidy, Piaras, Odhran and Aisling McGarry and James Diamond and great grandfather of Ada and Julie Sweeney. Son of the late Neil and Annie Diamond R.I.P Ballyscullion, Bellaghy. Dear brother of Jeannie Duffin, Eamon and the late John Joe, Jimmy, Gerry, Peter, Mary Ann, Margaret and Rose R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence, family time from 10.00pm to 12noon. Funeral on Wednesday, 6th April, leaving his late residence at 12.30pm for 1.00pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven, Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the church webcam http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HAIRE, William David Moore (Bill) - 3rd April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of his family in his 83rd year) much loved son of the late Janeann and John James, loving brother of May, Anne (Nancy) John, Sarah, Robert, Margaret, Liz, Harriet, Martin and the late Jean and Jimmy, a dear brother-in-law, dearest uncle and great-uncle. Service of Thanksgiving in his nephew Jonathan’s home 40, Kilnappy Road, Campsie on Tuesday, 5th April at 10.30am followed by burial in Gortnessy Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Gortnessy Presbyterian Church c/o Mr. Ross Hyndman, 32, Temple Road, Lishally, Co. Derry. BT47 6UB. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle.

HUTCHMAN, Eugene - 3rd April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Elish. Loving father of Sandra, Emily, and Martin, father-in-law of Paul, Wayne, and Sarah. A much loved grandfather of Samantha, Matthew, William, Louise, Daniel, TJ, Katelyn, and the late Eugene R.I.P. Dear son of the late Edward, and Elizabeth, brother of Catherine, Joe, Edwin, Ansbeth, Regina, and the late Martin, and Philomena. R.I.P. Funeral from his home: 35 Edenmore Road, Limavady on Wednesday at 9.20am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in St Mary’s Church followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Saint Padre Pio pray for him.

LYNCH, Baby Liam Gerard - 2nd April 2022 - passed away in his mummy’s arms at the National Maternity Hospital, Dublin. Precious infant son of Mirren & Tiarnan. Grandson of Donna Marie, Dessie Keenan, Bernadette and Terrence Lynch. Great grandson of Marion Doherty. A dear cousin and nephew. Wake for close friends today (Monday) 12noon to 10.00pm at Castleview, Castlecooley, Burt, F93H044. Funeral on Tuesday, 5th April in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Steelstown at 2.00pm followed by interment in St Peter’s & St Pauls Church Cemetery, Foreglen. Safe in the arms of Jesus, safe on his gentle Breast.

MONTGOMERY, Tracy - 1st April 2022 - (peacefully) at Royal Victoria Hospital, beloved daughter of the late Kathleen, 2 Alexandra Place, Foyle Road loving sister of Sean, Michael and Jason, devoted aunt of Caitlin, Ammie , Amelia and Cadhan, much loved niece of Jim and Ann, cherished cousin of Lisa and life-long friend of Michelle. Funeral from her home today (Monday) at 11o'clock for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to ICU Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McINTYRE (nee Black), Anna - 2nd April 2022 - (peacefully) beloved wife of the late Harry and loving mother of James, Margaret, Mary (Gately), Robert, Brigid (Parkinson) and Canice. Sister of the late Tommy, Sophie, Jim and Samuel. Funeral from her late residence, 66 Letterloan Road, on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). Divine Mercy of Jesus pray for her. Due to current regulations the family home is for family and close friends only. Funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the Church. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Saint Vincent De Paul c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

McKEEGAN, Jackie - 3rd April 2022 - (peacefully) at the Foyle Hospice, beloved husband of Rita late of Desertowen Road. Funeral Service in Newbuildings Church of Ireland on Tuesday, 5th April at 1.00pm followed by burial in Mount Castle Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving family and friends.

O’HAGAN, Hugh (Hugo) - 3rd April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Denise, loving father of Aaron, Karl and the late Amber-Rose, a devoted grandfather, dear son of the late Eddie and Bernie, a devoted brother to Stella, Sarah, Willie, Peter, Bernadette, Isobel, Maria, John and the late Eddie, Paddy, and Eddie, and a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends. Funeral leaving his home, 120 Glenowen Park, on Tuesday, 5th April at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

SHERIDAN R.S.M., Siater Majella - 3rd April 2022 - (peacefully) at Owenmor Care Home and formerly of Cable Street and London, beloved daughter of the late Mary and Dick, loving sister of Eileen and Bridie, much loved aunt of David, Maria, Louise, Paula and Joanne. Deeply regretted by the Congregation of the Sisters of Mercy, London. Funeral from her sister’s home, 5 Beverley Gardens, Kilfennan, on Tuesday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 10 00pm to 11.00am. The Mass can be viewed live via the Waterside Parish webcam.