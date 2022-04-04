Star of hit TV comedy series Benidorm to take to Derry stage

Crissy Rock - to take to stage of Millennium Forum.
One of the stars of the hit TV comedy series, Benidorm, is to take to a Derry stage next month.
Crissy Rock, who played Solana Hotel staff member Janey York, will appear in Menopause the Musical 2 at the Milennium Forum for one night only – Sunday, May 22.
As well as Rock, the show also stars Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), Nicki French (Eurovision) and Susie Fenwick (West End Star) Cruising Through Menopause.
Age advisory 16+
Tickets are now available from the Millennium Forum Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.
