04 Apr 2022

Star of hit TV comedy series Benidorm to take to Derry stage

Crissy Rock to appear at Millennium Forum for one night only

Star of hit TV comedy series to take to Derry stage

Crissy Rock - to take to stage of Millennium Forum.

Reporter:

staff reporter

04 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

One of the stars of the hit TV comedy series, Benidorm, is to take to a Derry stage next month.

Crissy Rock, who played Solana Hotel staff member Janey York, will appear in Menopause the Musical 2 at the Milennium Forum for one night only – Sunday, May 22.

As well as Rock, the show also stars Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), Nicki French (Eurovision) and Susie Fenwick (West End Star) Cruising Through Menopause.

Age advisory 16+ 

Tickets are now available from the Millennium Forum Box Office.  Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.

News

