Derry man charged with possessing explosives

Derry Court House
Derry man has been returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court on a series of explosive charges.
Noel Logan (34), of Nelson Drive in the Waterside area of the city, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the city's Magistrate's Court today.
He is charged with three charges of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life on dates between July 31 2017 and April 1 2019.
He also faces three charges of possessing explosives in suspicious circumstances on similar dates.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Logan said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
He was returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed and released on bail.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.