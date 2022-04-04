Man appears at Derry court charged with kicking puppy

Bishop's Street Courthouse
Derry Magistrate's Court heard today how a man accused of a domestic incident involving his mother and sister was alleged to have kicked a puppy.
Aaron Heaney (31), of no fixed abode, was charged with assaulting a female on April 2, criminal damage to various items and causing unnecessary suffering to a puppy on the same date.
Connecting the accused to the charges, a PSNI officer told the court police told that Heaney had had a row with his sister after she said he should not smoke in the house.
He grabbed his sister and his mother intervened to try and stop the incident then he threw items around the house breaking a lamp.
He was then alleged to have kicked the puppy.
At interview, Heaney said the kick on the puppy was 'more of a push' but he said the dog had made a noise.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said his client was due to receive treatment for opoid use.
Heaney was released on bail to an address approved by police and will appear again on April 20.
