Man accused of walking into Derry bar armed with stick with razor blades

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today how a man who was on bail on condition he did not enter licensed premises was alleged to have gone into a bar in the city armed with a stick with razor blades stuck to it.

Michael McIntyre (43), of no fixed abode, appeared charged with breaching his bail.

A PSNI officer told the court that McIntyre walked into a bar on Dungiven Road in the Waterside area of the city armed with the stick.

He left after announcing he was from the Top of the Hill, taking the stick with him

He then went to another bar who had been alerted by the first premises and they had phoned the police.

The officer said McIntyre was in breach of his bail as he was not allowed in licensed premises and said investigations were ongoing about the stick incident.

Bail was opposed as it was the third breach.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said McIntyre had been released to an address approved by police but had not turned up to that address.

She added he had a clear record.

McIntyre was re-released again to an address approved by police and will appear again later this month.