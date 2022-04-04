Search

04 Apr 2022

Man accused of walking into Derry bar armed with stick with razor blades

41-year-old released on bail at city's Magistrate's Court

Derry man jailed for assault on mother and father

Derry court where the man appeared.

Reporter:

staff reporter

04 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today how a man who was on bail on condition he did not enter licensed premises was alleged to have gone into a bar in the city armed with a stick with razor blades stuck to it.

Michael McIntyre (43), of no fixed abode, appeared charged with breaching his bail.

A PSNI officer told the court that McIntyre walked into a bar on Dungiven Road in the Waterside area of the city armed with the stick.

He left after announcing he was from the Top of the Hill, taking the stick with him

He then went to another bar who had been alerted by the first premises and they had phoned the police.
The officer said McIntyre was in breach of his bail as he was not allowed in licensed premises and said investigations were ongoing about the stick incident.

Bail was opposed as it was the third breach.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said McIntyre had been released to an address approved by police but had not turned up to that address.

She added he had a clear record.
McIntyre was re-released again to an address approved by police and will appear again later this month.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media