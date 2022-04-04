City of Derry Airport Welcomes Increased Ryanair Flights

Ryanair made a highly anticipated return to the North West in December to operate the new service between City of Derry Airport and Manchester.

Following the success of the route over the last few months with consistently high passenger loads, the airline has increased the frequency of the service with a new Monday departure and arrival flight taking off from May 2 2022.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, expressed his delight: “We are thrilled that Ryanair’s service between the North West and Manchester has proved to be such a success, demonstrating the importance of this connection for the local catchment area.”

“We can see that the service is frequently used by corporate passengers and students who commute regularly, as well as reuniting many in the North West with their family and friends living in Manchester.

"In terms of leisure, Manchester has so much to offer for family breaks, couples retreats, and group getaways, particularly hen and stag parties who regularly book out our Amelia Earhart Airport Lounge for private parties before they take off to Manchester.

“Ryanair’s budget-friendly fares for services between City of Derry Airport and Manchester start from just £11.99pp one way and with the increased frequency, flights are now available four days per week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

"These days are ideal for anyone regularly commuting and taking weekend breaks. Flights are available to book now.”

Ryanair’s Senior Marketing Executive, Megan Grennan said: “We are delighted to increase our frequency from City of Derry Airport to Manchester for Summer 2022.

"With so much on offer to see and do in the North West from golfing, to historical tours, and lively hospitality, we encourage our customers to book their next getaway to Derry as soon as possible.

"Similarly, as a hub of nightlife and leisure activity, Manchester is an exciting destination for outbound customers to visit this Summer with flights now available four times per week.”

For more information on the Ryanair service from City of Derry Airport to Manchester, visit: www.ryanair.com.