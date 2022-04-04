Derry road closure following reports of 'suspicious object'

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert on the Corrody Road, Derry following reports of a suspicious object.
A PSNI spokesperson said, "The Corrody Road has been closed between its junctions with Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road following the report of a suspicious object in the area.
"Diversions are in place and are expected to remain in place overnight."
