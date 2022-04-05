Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 5th April, 2022

BURKE, Joseph (Joe) - 3rd April 2022, beloved son of the late Patrick and Maura (Dublin), loving father of John, David and Ashling, a much loved grandfather, dear brother of Bernadette, Madeline, Ann, Austin, Philomena, William, Anthony and Maura and a cherished uncle and great-uncle. Funeral from his home, 55 Galliagh Park, on Wednesday at 8.15am for 8.45am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.00pm. The mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DIVER, James (Jim) - 3rd April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of the late Gretta. A loving father of Thomas and Dorothy. A devoted grandfather of Daniel, Charlotte, Alix, Rebekah, James, Kieran and Ruari. A loving great grandfather to Harriet. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, 7th April at 1.00pm in Adair & Neely Funeral Home, 10-12 Foyle Road followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church c/o Mr S Ramsey, 14 Broomhill Court, Derry BT47 6WP. Will sadly be missed by his entire family circle and friends.

HUTCHMAN, Eugene - 3rd April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Elish. Loving father of Sandra, Emily, and Martin, father-in-law of Paul, Wayne, and Sarah. A much loved grandfather of Samantha, Matthew, William, Louise, Daniel, TJ, Katelyn, and the late Eugene R.I.P. Dear son of the late Edward, and Elizabeth, brother of Catherine, Joe, Edwin, Ansbeth, Regina, and the late Martin, and Philomena. R.I.P. Funeral from his home, 35 Edenmore Road, Limavady on Tuesday at 9.20am for Requiem Mass at 10.00am in St Mary’s Church followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCLOSKEY, Joseph (Joe) - 4th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, late of 378, Foreglen Road, Oville, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved son of the late Patrick & Cassie R.I.P., loving brother of Frank and the late Pat Henry, Richard, John, James, and Mary Gertrude, R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephew, grand nieces and grand nephews and the entire family circle. Funeral from his niece Marian Kelly’s home, 75 Killunaught Road, Dungiven on Wednesday, 6th April, leaving at 10.20am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Ballymonie. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors Please be mindful re covid 19 guidelines. Saint Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for him.

McELDOWNEY, Brian Michael (Swatragh) - 4th April 2022 - beloved husband of Carmel and loving father of Aidan and Marie (Duffy), son of the late Michael and Susan McEldowney (Knockoneill) and dear brother of Shan, Paddy, Mary McNally, Ann Hughes and Patricia McCloskey. Funeral from his home 7 Granaghan Park BT46 5DY on Wednesday, 6th April at 1.30pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of St. John the Baptist Granaghan, via webcam at st-john-baptist-swatragh - MCN (mcnmedia.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie at Great Daffodil Appeal Donate (mariecurie.org.uk). Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife. son, daughter, daughter in law Fionnuala, son in law Rory, grandchildren Shea, Darragh and Caolan, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

McKEE, Gerry (Magherafelt) - 2nd April 2022 - beloved husband of Sarah and loving father of Kathleen (Kate Allen), Adrian, Eoin and the late John, dear brother of the late Mary Marley, Pat Joe, Eddie, Annie Vasquez, Josie Leonard, Michael and Bridget. Funeral from his home 35 Highfield Road via Station Road on Wednesday, 6th April at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org), interment afterwards in Polepatrick Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, son in law Fred, daughter in law Louise, grandchildren Andrew, Mark, David, Paul and Simon Allen, and Carly and Jack McKee, great grandchildren Sophie, Hailey, Freddie, Louie, Max and Oliver and extended family circle.