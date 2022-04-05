Derry security alert continuing

Police are at the scene of the alert.
A security alert in the Waterside area of Derry is continuing this morning.
The alert was sparked following the report of a suspicious object in the Corrody Road area yesterday evening.
Corrody Road remains closed between its junctions with Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road.
Diversions are in place and are expected to remain in place for several hours.
