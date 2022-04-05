Search

05 Apr 2022

Local Action Group celebrate deliverance of over £7 million

The Council group met for the final time last month.

Local Action Group celebrate deliverance of over £7 million

Members of the Local Action Group along with Council officials and DAERA representatives at their final Board Meeting on March 31.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Local Action Group (LAG) is celebrating the successful delivery of over £7m of funding across the Borough.

The significant investment has supported new and existing businesses, community organisations, villages, and tourism initiatives in rural locations throughout the Borough, helping to create 156 full-time and 14 part-time jobs.

At its formation in 2016, the LAG was allocated an overall budget of £7.8m as part of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020. Since then, the group’s funding has benefited 88 local businesses, 19 community organisations, 20 villages and 5 tourism projects.

With the Rural Development Programme now ended, LAG members met for their final Board meeting on March 31st 2022 to celebrate its successful completion and reflect on its achievements.

LAG Chairperson Councillor Dermot Nicholl said the programme had provided ‘a welcome financial boost to the entire rural community during the most difficult of times’.

He added: “I would like to pay tribute to our applicants for the part they have played in helping to deliver this programme, and to Council for providing much needed match funding.

“I want to congratulate my fellow Board members for their commitment in ensuring this funding was successfully delivered to our rural dwellers.”

“We are very proud at what has been achieved since 2016 and the programme’s contribution to sustainable growth and prosperity through job creation and regeneration.

“I hope that the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) will continue to provide funding for local rural communities through the new Rural Development Programme and Causeway Coast and Glens LAG will be standing ready to deliver once again.”

To mark the successful completion of the programme, a hard back book has been created which highlights some of the RDP projects and features a list of its successful funded projects.

Please contact nigel.mcfadden@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk to arrange for a copy to be collected from the Council offices.

A digital copy of the book is available here

The Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 was part funded by DAERA and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

For further information about the impact of the Rural Development Programme in Causeway Coast and Glens go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/work/rural-development

Councillors to dip into their own pockets for charity event

Correspondence had asked Council to consider taking a table at the event.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media