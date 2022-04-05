Police probe assault on woman in County Derry

The incident took place at The Crescent, Portstewart.
Police have appealed for information after a female was assaulted in County Derry on Sunday.
"We are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a female in the car parking area of The Crescent, Portstewart," said a spokesperson.
"The incident occurred on Sunday 3 April 2022 between 1.30pm and 3pm.
"We would be interested to track down the details of a grey pick-up type vehicle with tinted windows that was in the area at the time.
"If you have any information please contact us on 101 quoting 579 of 04/04/2022."
