05 Apr 2022

Police probe assault on woman in County Derry

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

Police probe assault on female in County Derry

The incident took place at The Crescent, Portstewart.

05 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Police have appealed for information after a female was assaulted in County Derry on Sunday.

"We are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a female in the car parking area of The Crescent, Portstewart," said a spokesperson.

"The incident occurred on Sunday 3 April 2022 between 1.30pm and 3pm.

"We would be interested to track down the details of a grey pick-up type vehicle with tinted windows that was in the area at the time.

"If you have any information please contact us on 101 quoting 579 of 04/04/2022."

