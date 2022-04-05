Search

05 Apr 2022

Police appeal after £1,000 damage caused to County Derry play park

The damage was caused at the Limavady play park.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

05 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at Roe Mill Recreation Park, Limavady yesterday evening (Monday, April 4).
At approximately 7.10pm, two youths were seen in the park causing damage to a sensory play mirror, valued at around £1,000.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious in the area that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 367 of 05/04/22.
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

News

