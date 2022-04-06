Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 6th April, 2022

BURKE, Joseph (Joe) - 3rd April 2022 - beloved son of the late Patrick and Maura (Dublin), loving father of John, David and Ashling, husband of Ann, a much loved grandfather, dear brother of Bernadette, Madeline, Ann, Austin, Philomena, William, Anthony and Maura and a cherished uncle and great-uncle. Funeral from his home, 55 Galliagh Park, today (Wednesday) at 8.15am for 8.45am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.00pm. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MONTGOMERY, Margaret (Greta) - 5th April 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Rushall Nursing Home, Limavady. Much loved wife of the Jack, Loving Mother of Jennifer, Gillian, Anne and Lynne. Dear mother in law of Colin, Walker, George, Gerry. Devoted grandmother of Katie, Siobhan, Caitlin, Sarah, Ruth, Jack, Hannah and the late Jonathan. Also her five great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2.00pm in Browns Funeral Home, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est. Aghanloo Road Limavady BT49 0HE, followed by burial in First Limavady Presbyterian Church. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

McLAUGHLIN, Frank - 4th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Celine, formerly of Grovemount House, Daly’s Brae, Waterside, loving father of Frank, Josephine, Patricia, Pascal, Grainne, Aidan and the late Declan, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of the late Molly and Pat. Funeral from his daughter’s home, 31 Rosswater, Limavady Road, on Thursday at 11.25am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Age Concern Derry, Malvern House 20-24 Chapel Road, Derry BT47 2AN. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O’HARA, Dennis - 4th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of Stewarts Terrace, Ex. Teacher Clondermot High School and Lisneal College), beloved husband of Nuala, loving father of Kevin and Ciaran, dear father-in-law of Naomi, devoted grandfather of Molly and Ellie, beloved son of the late Johnny and Molly, loving brother of Michael, Patricia, Pauline and the late Siobhan and Dominic and a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 26 Cooleen Park, Culmore on Thursday at 10.20am to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 11,00am. Followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Friday at 2.00pm. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Patients Comfort Fund Altnagelvin Hospital. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

VANCE, Harold (Harry) - 5th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving father of Glenda and Lesley, father-in-law of Mervyn, much loved grandfather of Harry, Rebecca, Emily, Sam, Ellie-Mae, Tilly, Seth and Arielle and dear brother of Billy, Ivan, Ronald, Derek and Caroline and a cherished uncle. Funeral service will be held in his home, 25 Clements Court, Waterside, on Thursday at 1.00pm. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 41), Mr Brian Moran, MDEC, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6AL. The Lord is my shepherd.