Fort Centre receives welcome donation from Council

Maghera-based Fort Riding Centre for the Disabled has received a welcome donation from the Chair's Office of Mid Ulster District Council.

The funds were presented to the group by Deputy Chair of the Council, Councillor Christine McFlynn during a recent visit to the centre along with her her SDLP party colleague Councillor Martin Kearney.

The elected representatives were welcomed by Chairman Liam Moran and volunteer Sean McKenna.

The Fort Centre aims to provide disabled people with an opportunity to experience horse-riding which can ultimately benefit health and wellbeing.

They work across the spectrum of disabilities, age range, social status, urban and rural environments.

Speaking afterwards, Councillor McFlynn said: “We had a lovely morning seeing around the facilities and seeing what they offer people with special needs. During covid, which greatly affected the centre and its users, major renovations were carried out. The building is looking really well and the centre is open again to welcome all its users.”

Sean McKenna said the centre is reliant on donations from the public and local businesses and he thanked both councillors for the contribution.

“I would like to thank Councillors McFlynn and Kearney for their visit. They were really impressed with the renovations that were carried out recently,” he said.

“We are gradually getting back to a bit of normality after covid and having more riders in. We've also done a bit of an overhaul to the building.”

Sean says the centre, which is a 'very valuable asset' to the community, is currently seeking more volunteers to help out.

“We would like some potential volunteers to come forward to help us out here at the centre. No horse experience is essential and anyone interested can reach out to us via Facebook or come along to the centre to have a chat,” he said.

He also revealed that a Friends of the Fort Centre scheme has been set up allowing people to make regular donations to the centre.

“The centre is run totally by volunteers and we are totally reliant on the donations that come through from the local businesses and public. We are very appreciative of any donations that are made,” he said.

“The Friends of the Fort Centre scheme allows people who can't physically give up their time to volunteer to make donations on a monthly basis. Further details can be obtained on our Facebook page,” he added.