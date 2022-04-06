Search

Iconic magazine Smash Hits makes one-off comeback in nostalgic tribute to launch of Derry Girls Season 3

Smash Hits has collaborated with Channel 4 to bring back a special edition for the launch of the third and final season of Derry Girls

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

06 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Channel 4 has partnered with Smash Hits magazine to promote the third and final series of Derry Girls. 

The collaboration is a nostalgic nod to the show, which depicts the Derry teens growing up in the nineties, as it is a magazine that would have been loved and popular at the time.

4Creative and Channel 4 Marketing worked with Bauer Media to produce the 28-page magazine, which includes a pull-out double-page poster of the cast and classic Derry Girls-themed features such as the Biscuit Tin interview.

The 90s-inspired campaign is a fitting tribute to the end of an era for the cast and the last season of the show.

More than 150,000 copies of the magazine will be distributed across the UK. 

They will also be included with this week’s issues of Heat and Closer, which are on newsstands today.

Lucie Cave, Editor in Chief of Heat magazine, said: "I am super excited and proud of our special collab with Channel 4 to bring back the iconic Smash Hits for season three of Derry Girls.

"Look out for it being handed out in cities across the country today and free with special issues of Heatworld."

Lynsey Atkin, executive creative director at 4Creative, added: “Smash Hits and Derry Girls is a match made in 90s heaven - both icons of their time, wildly popular and with an incorrigible urge to say what they think (even when it gets them into trouble). 

"We have absolutely loved bringing this campaign to life; giving the Derry Girls (and the wee English fella) the full pop-star treatment and working with Bauer Media and Lisa McGee to give fans even more of Erin and the gang before school’s out for good.”

The latest and final series of Derry Girls is set to air on Channel 4 on April 12.

