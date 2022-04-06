County Derry in UK's top ten tech firm remote working locations

County Derry has the potential to be an ideal location for a new generation of tech talent who favour working remotely from home, new research has shown.

A study by technology company Revolent has determined the top ten locations in the UK for remote working by comparing the cost of living and rent against the median salary for entry level tech roles.

The reserach saw County Derry ranked 10th overall, with rent and costs totalling £12,168 against the median starting salary for the tech industry; £34,438.

Ayrshire in Scotland (£9,792) was ranked top in the survey, with County Antrim the only other county in Northern Ireland included, coming in fourth place with costs and rent of £11,496.

The report also revealed that on average, employees are willing to accept a 10% decrease in salary if they could work from anywhere in the world fully remotely.

56% of tech professionals also reported an increase in levels of happiness as a result of working from home.

In an industry experiencing a skills gap verging on crisis, the study said remote work removes the barriers involved in relocation and opens up the industry as a viable career option for more people.

Nabila Salem, President of Revolent, said remote work offered the opportunity to 'shift the dial for the tech workforce'.

“We know many people new to the tech industry want to remain in big cities and enjoy the benefits that brings with it.

“However, others don't want that or struggle to accommodate the long commute that it sometimes demands.

“And with many businesses removing that requirement to attend the office in-person, it opens up a huge amount of the country to a new audience,” he added.

While the lucrative salaries on offer for tech professionals mean that tech hubs such as London, Manchester, Cardiff and Edinburgh aren't going to disappear any time soon, it does offer a new way of living for those aspiring to a career in technology, as well as an opportunity to help companies retain staff.

The research is based on the median UK salary for Junior Salesforce Developer and Administrator across the UK from the Mason Frank Careers and Hiring Guide: Salesforce Edition, and Junior IT Technician from the Nigel Frank Careers and Hiring Guide: Microsoft 365 and Azure Edition, compared with the average cost of living and rent for the most populated city in that county.