Road closure due to two vehicle collision in Derry

Police are asking drivers to follow diversions
The Glenshane Road in Derry is closed from its junction at Ardmore Road to the Altnagelvin roundabout due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place and the PSNI ask that drivers follow these diversions.
Access to Altnagelvin is via Crescent Link or Irish Street.
